Lil Wayne’s New Track, ‘NFL,’ Becomes Official Theme Song for Amazon Prime’s ‘Thursday Night Football’

attends BACARDI, Swizz Beatz and The Dean Collection bring NO COMMISSION back to Miami to celebrate "Island Might" at Soho Studios on December 9, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Lil Wayne’s New Track, ‘NFL,’ Becomes Official Theme Song for Amazon Prime’s ‘Thursday Night Football’

The longtime football fan has a new anthem for the league.

Published 6 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Lil Wayne teamed up with rappers Gudda Gudda and Hoodybaby to release “NFL,” his latest track and music video. 

The song is the new official soundtrack to Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

"Turn a grape head to a prune head/ A snakehead to a wound head/ Some snake heads be two-headed / Got two guns for that type of s**t / Ballin' like we at the Super Bowl / Scored a touchdown and just spiked this s**t / You know the other team, they don't like this s**t," the New Orleans native raps on the second verse of the song.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Goes Instagram Official With His Curvy Model Girlfriend, Denise Bidot

The song is produced by Boi-1da and !llmind and is slated to be featured during the next TNF game on October 8 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Chicago Bears.

Wayne took to his Twitter to remind fans to tune in on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST. The lyric video for the track features animated images of the rappers in full football gear taking the field.

Wayne has also curated a 28-song playlist for Amazon Music called "Handpicked with Lil Wayne: Songs for Game Day," which features his own songs and tracks by Roddy Ricch, 2 Chainz, Lil Baby and more. Check that out here and watch “NFL” below.

Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for BACARDI

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC