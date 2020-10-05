Lil Wayne’s New Track, ‘NFL,’ Becomes Official Theme Song for Amazon Prime’s ‘Thursday Night Football’

Lil Wayne teamed up with rappers Gudda Gudda and Hoodybaby to release “NFL,” his latest track and music video.

The song is the new official soundtrack to Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime.

"Turn a grape head to a prune head/ A snakehead to a wound head/ Some snake heads be two-headed / Got two guns for that type of s**t / Ballin' like we at the Super Bowl / Scored a touchdown and just spiked this s**t / You know the other team, they don't like this s**t," the New Orleans native raps on the second verse of the song.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Goes Instagram Official With His Curvy Model Girlfriend, Denise Bidot

The song is produced by Boi-1da and !llmind and is slated to be featured during the next TNF game on October 8 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Chicago Bears.

Wayne took to his Twitter to remind fans to tune in on Thursday nights at 8 p.m. EST. The lyric video for the track features animated images of the rappers in full football gear taking the field.