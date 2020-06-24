Lil Wayne Goes Instagram Official With His Curvy Model Girlfriend, Denise Bidot

Lil Wayne Goes Instagram Official With His Curvy Model Girlfriend, Denise Bidot

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lil Wayne is Instagram Official with his model girlfriend, Denise Bidot. 

On Tuesday (June 23) the famous performer seems to have confirmed speculations that he was in a relationship with the plus-sized model. 

“All…,” he captioned an Instagram photo of the 34-year-old beauty, born of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent, taking a dip in the pool.

All...

This photo comes days after images surfaced on Denise’s Instagram Stories showing the pair together.

"Somehow in the middle of all the madness, something special happened. Us," Denise wrote on her Instagram Stories, along with photos displaying PDA with the 37-year-old star.

Okay, Weezy! We see you.

RELATED | Lil Wayne's New Girlfriend: Everything We Know About Curvy Model, Denise Bidot

At this time, it is still unclear if the couple is social distancing together, but in case you are wondering, Weezy is still only following one person on Instagram—his boo.

(Photos: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

