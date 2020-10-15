John Legend Dedicates ‘Never Break’ Song To Chrissy Teigen At Billboard Music Awards

"We will never break/ Built on a foundation/ Strong enough to stay/ We will never break," sang the star while holding back tears. "As the water rises/ And the mountains shake/ Our love will remain.”

During the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night (Oct. 15), singer John Legend pulled through an emotional performance. He dedicated his moving song “Never Break,” from his latest album Bigger, to his wife Chrissy Teigen after the couple announced they had lost their son due to pregnancy complications .

Chrissy Teigen announced on Sept. 30 that she and her husband had lost their child, just days after posting that she was suffering pregnancy complications. Breaking the news on their social media the couple said, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before.”

Teigen had revealed that she had been on bed rest and had been suffering from bleeding for less than a month.

“He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever,” Teigen said in her heartbreaking Instagram post. “To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.”