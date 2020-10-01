Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Share Heartbreaking Loss After Pregnancy Complications

Written by BET Staff

Model and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen announced early Thursday morning (Oct. 1) that she and her husband, singer John Legend, have lost their child, just days after posting that the mother-to-be was suffering pregnancy complications. Breaking the news on their social media the couple said, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before." Teigen, who was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Sunday (Sept. 27), had revealed that she had been on bed rest and had been suffering from bleeding for less than a month.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” Teigen shared with her fans in an Instagram post. The TV personality said she and her husband typically wait to name their children until after delivery right before they leave the hospital but had broken tradition already and started calling their son Jack.

"He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever," Teigen continued in her tearjerking post. "To our Jack - I'm so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn't give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you." Concluding her post, the 34-year-old, expressed her gratitude for her children, daughter Luna and son Miles, and the experiences that they share together.

“We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies,” she said. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through.”