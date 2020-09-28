Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized Due To Pregnancy Complications

Chrissy Teigen recently shared that she’s been hospitalized because of heavy bleeding during her pregnancy.

Billboard reports that on Sunday, September 27, she told the world, through her Instagram Stories, that she’s been in bed “for a few weeks as a result of her high risk pregnancy.” Then she explained a bit more about what she’s doing during this time. “I get up to quickly pee and that’s it,” she continued. I would take baths twice a week, no showering, just as little as possible.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Calls Out Racism ‘Black Men Go Through Everyday’ After Being Followed by White Men With John Legend

Teigen has always been very public with her fans about her pregnancy journey and decided to share details about the moment she knew something was wrong. "But I was always, always bleeding,” she continued. “I'm about, like, halfway through pregnancy and the blood has been going on for like a month. Maybe a little bit less than a month, but we're talking, like, more than your period, girls. And definitely not spotting. A lot of people spot and it's usually fine. But yeah, mine was a lot."

She made the decision to check herself into a hospital and seek further help. She then took to Twitter with a little more information for her 13M followers. "I just shared as much as you need to know about what’s going on, on insta stories - medical Twitter I beg you to please not diagnose me as there are so many factors that make me different from your patients,” she wrote.

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Accidentally Reveals The Sex Of Her Baby