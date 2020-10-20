How Jason Derulo Dropped $112K To Celebrate ‘Savage Love’ Going No. 1

Jason Derulo earned his first No. 1 single in 11 years after his “Savage Love” remix, featuring BTS and Jawsh 685, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart last week.

After finding out that his song had gone number one, the 31-year-old R&B singer commemorated his latest chart achievement with a celebratory night out at Catch LA over the weekend.

On Sunday (October 18), he uploaded a video from the celebration to TikTok and Instagram wherein Derulo surprised everyone at the Los Angeles restaurant by treating them to a free round of drinks. The singer also showed off the final bill, which was an eye-popping $112,000.

In one hilarious moment from the clip, Derulo accidentally broke a glass cup while clinking it with a spoon to get everyone’s attention.

“In celebration of ‘Savage Love’ going number one on the Billboard charts, cheers to everyone in the building!” he proclaimed while raising a glass cup in a toast to the occasion.

According to Billboard, “Savage Love” marks his second song to go number after his 2009 smash hit, “Whatcha Say” topped the Hot 100 chart in 2009. The song is still holding strong on the chart as it currently sits at No. 6 on the Hot 100.

Check out Jason Derulo’s video below.