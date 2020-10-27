Hip Hop Awards ‘20: Mulatto Brought The Show To Magic City

Strip club culture is on another level in Atlanta, and Mulatto decided to not only rep it during her set at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, she brought the whole show to it.

The A-Town-based rapper performed her set at the legendary Magic City, starting with her hit “B***h From Da Souf” inside the famed club, complete with dancers. She then changes it up with a performance of “Muwop” in front of the club, on top of a few parked Hummers.

RELATED: Mulatto Fires Back At Criticism Over Making Club Appearances Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

Halfway through, Mulatto brings out the Guwop himself, Gucci Mane, who raps his verse on the roof.

Mulatto released her latest album Queen of Da Souf in August via RCA.

Watch Mulatto’s full Hip Hop Awards performance below.