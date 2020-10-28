Master P Gives Emotional Acceptance Speech At BET Hip Hop Awards

Last night, Master P was honored at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards where the hip-hop legend was recognized for his contributions to the Black community and to music.

The award was presented to him by none other than Snoop Dogg, who spoke to the many ways that New Orleans has pushed the envelope.

“Straight out of the New Orleans Calliope projects, Percy Robert Miller is his government name. But we all know him as Master P,” Snoop began. “This OG took the hood to another level and he put Southern music in our faces in a way that could not be denied. His business acumen was just as aggressive. Master P was one of the first hip hop moguls who laid the blueprint for the independent label, taking a $10,000 investment and turning that into a $250 million dollar empire. He was the first label owner that made sure every artist on his team had their own house, a car, and a bank account. That’s a real boss.”

RELATED: Master P On Why The ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award Is Bigger Than Him

Master P started his acceptance speech off by thanking God, his family, children, friends, team and everyone who believed in him and supported him over the years.

“I want to shout out to Breonna Taylor, the George Floyds, the Jacob Blakes, Black Lives Matter. Through this injustice, we will get through this,” he said. The 50-year-old “thank the bosses” and “the people that's paving the way.”

“I want to thank every kid on the block. I want them to know that one day you can make it off that block. Because I did,” he continued. “Don't be afraid to change. Put your trust and faith in god. And when they tell you you can’t do something, this is for the dreamers. This is for the ones that they counted out. ”

He added, “When they say you’ll never be nothing, know that it’s no limit to your dreams and your success. Because I did it, and you can do it.”

Master P's voice was overcome with emotion as he gave his son, Romeo Miller.

“To my son, Romeo, we got a great business together. People always say fathers and sons don’t get along. They look at African-American families. Mothers and daughters. Like, we got to grow together. We got to change this together, and it starts with us. It starts with hip hop.

They say hip hop wasn’t going to be around that long. I been in the game for over 30 years. I went from having nothing to making millions. That’s how beautiful God is. I salute to all the fallen soldiers. I gotta give an R.I.P. to my brother Kevin Miller. I miss you. Soldier Slim. Nipsey Hussle, the marathon continues. Y’all legacy gon’ live out throughout us.

Thank all the fans out there. I couldn’t have did it without y’all. I got to shout out all the bosses in the South. Gotta shout Birdman from New Orleans. Special shoutout to my OGs ‘cause without them, I wouldn’t be here: J Prince. Tony Draper. Uncle Luke. Without them boys, I wouldn’t be here, so I salute them. This is for the South, and the movement continues. No Limit Forever. Always believe in yourself and your brand. Keep chasing your dreams and your goals. I’m out.”