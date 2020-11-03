Kanye West Voted In the Presidential Election For The First Time in His Life, And He Voted For Himself

As many citizens across the U.S. cast their ballots to decide who will be the president for the next four years, Kanye West has shared who he voted for.

The Chicago rapper took to social media on Tuesday (Nov. 3) and he shared that this was the first time he has ever participated in an election. He also revealed that he would be voting for none other than himself today.

“God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me,” he tweeted out.

“We will heal. We will cure,” he added in a second post.

West, then proceeded to document himself filling out a ballot at a poll location in a series of videos.

The “Jesus is King” rapper posted clips of this milestone in his life to Twitter. Because the rapper-turned-politician lives in Wyoming, one of the 39 states that he did not appear as a candidate on ballot, he had to write himself and his running-mate, Michelle Tidball, in for president and vice president.

“The first vote of my life,” he wrote in a third post after submitting his ballot. “We are here to serve. We pray for every servant leader in the world.”

West announced his bid to independently run for president via Twitter on July 4. Over the past few months, he ramped up his 2020 presidential campaign. In October, he released his campaign ad for the highest office in the nation, sharing his values and ideas for the country if elected into office. Though, by that point, he had already missed deadlines in most states to make it on the ballot.

See his posts below: