Quavo Announces New Sportswear Partnership

On Nov. 10, the rapper announced that he’d signed a new deal with sportswear brand Legends to become a minority stakeholder in the company.

According to Complex, the Migos rapper said, "I'm excited to officially be a part of the Legends family. "Legends is about striving to be the best no matter what it takes, fighting to get to the top. The team is already shaking up the game with performance gear that fits the look and lifestyle of the new age athlete. Now we'll take it to the next level."

Legends shared the news with a post on Instagram.“Since 2018, we’ve worked with Quavo to merge culture and sports through product creation, building youth athletic programs, and hosting philanthropic events,” the caption reads. “Together, we’ll continue to introduce high-quality performance apparel that helps the next generation of athletes look and feel good on and off the court. We’re just getting started.”

"Quavo is the perfect fit for the Legends brand based on his background in both sports and entertainment, and as a trendsetter in the fashion and pop culture worlds," said Legends founder Scott Hochstadt, who created the brand in 2018, according to Complex. "We've enjoyed a great relationship with Quavo for almost two years, and are excited to officially welcome into the LEGENDS family of investors."

Quavo, most recently, collaborated with the brand for his Huncho Celebrity Charity Basketball Game in July. The rapper reportedly celebrated the new investment deal by sending out exclusive gear to Migos members Offset and Takeoff, Pharrell, Post Malone, and Justin Bieber.