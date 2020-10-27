Hip Hop Awards ‘20: Pop Smoke Gets A Tribute From Quavo

2020 is a year that’s been filled with tragedies, and one of them was the death of Pop Smoke.

The Brooklyn and New York Drill rap legend was killed back in February, reportedly during a home invasion. His legacy was honored at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards.

Quavo, who appears on Pop’s final mixtape, Meet The Woo II, and also on his posthumous debut album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon, rapped his verses for two different songs in which he collaborated with the late rapper.

The Migos member’s set starts off with his feature on “Shake the Room” and then switches over to him performing Pop’s single “Aim For The Moon.”

Pop Smoke’s posthumous LP Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon was released in July via Republic Records.

Watch Quavo’s Pop Smoke tribute performance below.