The Weeknd To Headline Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show

Written by BET Staff

Grammy award-winning artist The Weeknd will be the headline performer during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Showl the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced on Thursday (Nov. 12). The “In Your Eyes” singer is scheduled to perform at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida., on Feb. 7, 2021. The show will be broadcast on CBS.



“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” said The Weeknd in a statement.



The artist, whose 2020 album After Hours is the no. 1 most streamed R&B album of all time, took to social media to celebrate the highly anticipated show.

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show telecast will be produced by DPS. Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will be executive producers. Hamish Hamilton will serve as director.



Hip Hop mogul and Roc Nation founder Jay-Z praised The Weeknd in a statement and expressed excitement at the upcoming performance.



“The Weeknd has introduced a sound all his own. His soulful uniqueness has defined a new generation of greatness in music and artistry,” said Jay-Z. “This is an extraordinary moment in time and the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is going to be an extraordinary experience with an extraordinary performer.”

Last year, during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, artists Shakira and Jennifer Lopez electrified audiences with their performance at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. A total of 104 million viewers tuned in to see that show. Pepsi is now in its tenth year of sponsoring Halftime Shows and a host of performers have taken to the stage including Beyoncé, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Prince, Madonna and several others.



“We are thrilled to have The Weeknd join us in Tampa Bay on the Pepsi Halftime Stage,” said Brian Rolapp, NFL Chief Media and Business Officer. “Halftime Show performances have a history of excellence and creativity and we look forward to seeing what he will bring to Super Bowl LV.”