Boosie Badazz Shot In Dallas: Report

Boosie Badazz was reportedly shot in the Dallas, Texas area on Saturday (November 14), just days after the shooting death of his friend and collaborator Mo3. According to TMZ, Boosie was shot in the leg.

The rapper was spotted at an area establishment on Friday, paying tribute to Mo3, who was shot and killed in broad daylight on the interstate highway on Thursday. No arrest has been made in connection with Mo's death.

As for Boosie, he was reportedly fired upon while he was in his vehicle, and went to a local hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound below the knee. His injuries don't appear to be life threatening.

Dallas PD tells TMZ that officers responded to reports of an armed encounter Saturday, where the callers stated someone had been shot but then fled in a private vehicle. When the cops showed up at the scene, there was nobody around and no signs of a crime being committed.