21 Savage Pays Respects To King Von On ‘Fallon’

Appearing on the show to perform a special quarantine edition of “Runnin” and “Mr. Right Now” from their recently released project Savage Mode 2 , 21 Savage and Metro Boomin hit a creatively lit stage for a one-of-a-kind performance. Before kicking it off, 21 Savage gave the rapper a shout out to pay his respects.

21 Savage paid homage to the fallen rapper, King Von , during a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

“Long live King Von,” he said. “The world lost a legend.”

King Von was killed in an Atlanta shooting on Nov. 6. after a confrontation with someone reported as the rapper, Quando Rondo, King Von was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later succumbed to his injuries. Police subsequently arrested and charged 22-year-old Timothy Leeks for the rapper’s murder.

RELATED: Morgan Freeman On His Surprise Appearance On 21 Savage’s New Album

When 21 Savage had initially heard of King Von's passing, he had honored him with an Instagram post. He spoke about how King Von had come to his birthday party. "y u ain’t book da studio yet man always bull shittin only n***a come to my party in regular clothes," Savage wrote. "Dam gang dis shit ain’t right."

Check out 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s performance up above.