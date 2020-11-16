Pop Smoke’s Alleged Killer Goes Live From Jail

HotNewHipHop reports that 19-year-old Corey Walker , one of the defendants in the case, was on Instagram Live from his cell, where he listened to Rod Wave and NoCap . While doing chores, Walker's Live segment comment section shows many people asking about his involvement in Pop Smoke's murder, which he ignored.

Pop Smoke was shot and killed in a Los Angeles home invasion earlier this year. According to reports, four hooded men entered into a home that the rapper was in on Feb. 19 at 4:30 a.m. in an alleged attempted robbery. After a brief struggle with the assailants and shots were fired, the rapper suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Five men were arrested in connection with his murders: Walker, 18-year-old Keandre Rodgers, two teenagers, 15 and 17, and 21-year-old Jaquan Murphy. All were charged with murder except for Murphy, who was charged with attempted murder.

Months after his death, fans still grieve for Pop Smoke and his impact on the world. He helped to introduce New York's drill scene to the music industry. His debut album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, came out posthumously in July and debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200.