Meek Mill Weighs In On Developing Digital Service Provider For Artists

Meek Mill might be taking a trip to Silicon Valley as he and other successful rappers weigh developing their own digital service provider and music platform that would give them the ability to own and control their work.

The “Dreams and Nightmares” artist dropped a hint on Twitter on Friday (Dec. 25) that he, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk are interested in connecting with someone in the tech capital of the country who would be willing to help them out.

"We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please!” Meek Mill wrote.