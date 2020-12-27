Trending:

Meek Mill Weighs In On Developing Digital Service Provider For Artists

Meek Mill

Meek Mill Weighs In On Developing Digital Service Provider For Artists

The rapper reached out for help on Twitter to the tech industry.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

Meek Mill might be taking a trip to Silicon Valley as he and other successful rappers weigh developing their own digital service provider and music platform that would give them the ability to own and control their work. 

The “Dreams and Nightmares” artist dropped a hint on Twitter on Friday (Dec. 25) that he, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk are interested in connecting with someone in the tech capital of the country who would be willing to help them out. 

"We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please!” Meek Mill wrote.

RELATED: Meek Mill Donates $2 Million For Scholarship Funding In Philadelphia

Meek also noted that rapper 21 Savage would also team up to help push for the new endeavor.

RELATED: Meek Mill Played A Crucial Role In Juelz Santana’s Prison Release

Meek further explained an idea to “maximize black wealth” where he can see a platform or tool being built that would connect to larger companies that could potentially reach billion-dollar numbers, or what he calls #culturecurrency.

See his tweets below:

Meek has previously worked with Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and more to develop and establish their REFORM Alliance. The Alliance, which launched in January 2019, was created to “dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system – starting with probation and parole,” according to the official website

REFORM Alliance was able to get a new law passed in California in October 2020 that would limit max probation sentences for misdemeanors and felonies, CBS News reports.

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music