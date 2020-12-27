Meek Mill Weighs In On Developing Digital Service Provider For Artists

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Meek Mill might be taking a trip to Silicon Valley as he and other successful rappers weigh developing their own digital service provider and music platform that would give them the ability to own and control their work.
The “Dreams and Nightmares” artist dropped a hint on Twitter on Friday (Dec. 25) that he, Lil Baby, and Lil Durk are interested in connecting with someone in the tech capital of the country who would be willing to help them out.
"We will pay!! We need top Silicon Valley steppers please!” Meek Mill wrote.
RELATED: Meek Mill Donates $2 Million For Scholarship Funding In Philadelphia
Meek also noted that rapper 21 Savage would also team up to help push for the new endeavor.
RELATED: Meek Mill Played A Crucial Role In Juelz Santana’s Prison Release
Meek further explained an idea to “maximize black wealth” where he can see a platform or tool being built that would connect to larger companies that could potentially reach billion-dollar numbers, or what he calls #culturecurrency.
See his tweets below:
Meek has previously worked with Jay-Z, Michael Rubin and more to develop and establish their REFORM Alliance. The Alliance, which launched in January 2019, was created to “dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system – starting with probation and parole,” according to the official website.
REFORM Alliance was able to get a new law passed in California in October 2020 that would limit max probation sentences for misdemeanors and felonies, CBS News reports.
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS