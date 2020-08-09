Meek Mill Played A Crucial Role In Juelz Santana’s Prison Release

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Recently released from serving 19 months of his 27-months sentence, Juelz Santana for an airport drug case, the rapper has another fellow artist to thank.
TMZ reports that Meek Mill helped Juelz’s wife Kimbella with a lawyer to help guide her through the courts and prison system process. The outlet reports that the Dipset emcee was able to come home immediately and skip checking into a halfway house.
RELATED: Juelz Santana Has Emotional Reunion With Kimbella After Being Released From Prison
Now on supervised release, Juelz will have to submit a drug test within 15 days of his release, he is also inspired to give back to inmates by joining with non-profits whose missions include trying to overturn sentences for wrongfully convicted prisoners, according to TMZ.
RELATED: Kimbella’s Message About Juelz Santana Will Break Your Heart
In December 2018, Juelz was sentenced to 27 months in prison for trying to go through airport security with a loaded .38 caliber handgun, and eight Oxycodone pills in his bag. Juelz fled the scene but later turned himself in a few days after. He pled guilty to his unlawful possession of a firearm and a controlled substance.
L-R: Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage & Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
days
COMMENTS