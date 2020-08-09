Meek Mill Played A Crucial Role In Juelz Santana’s Prison Release

The Dipset rapper and ‘Love & Hip-Hop’ star was released from prison on August 4.

Recently released from serving 19 months of his 27-months sentence, Juelz Santana for an airport drug case, the rapper has another fellow artist to thank.

TMZ reports that Meek Mill helped Juelz’s wife Kimbella with a lawyer to help guide her through the courts and prison system process. The outlet reports that the Dipset emcee was able to come home immediately and skip checking into a halfway house.  

Now on supervised release, Juelz will have to submit a drug test within 15 days of his release, he is also inspired to give back to inmates by joining with non-profits whose missions include trying to overturn sentences for wrongfully convicted prisoners, according to TMZ.

In December 2018, Juelz was sentenced to 27 months in prison for trying to go through airport security with a loaded .38 caliber handgun, and eight Oxycodone pills in his bag. Juelz fled the scene but later turned himself in a few days after. He pled guilty to his unlawful possession of a firearm and a controlled substance.

L-R: Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage & Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

