Cardi B Gifting A Wig She Designed To A Fan Will Have You In Tears

Cardi B is a hit maker, however, that certainly isn’t her only talent.

The Bronx rapper, as a part of her Facebook Watch series Cardi Tries, decided she would try to make a wig, which is a lot harder than most would believe.

Joined by her friend Kway and hairstylist and wigmaker Tokyo Stylez, Cardi appears on set at Giovanni & Son Human Hair where she’s taken through the process of making a wig.

The group brushes, hackles and weaves pieces of hair together and finally turns out a beautiful wig that Cardi adds a dash of pink to.

Toward the end of the episode Cardi learns that the wig will go to a huge fan of hers who also loves pink. "Wigs are expensive," she says. "I'm really happy that the wig that I made today — with some help, you know what I'm saying — is going to be donated. I hope it goes to somebody very special."

Subsequently, viewers can watch the fan, 11-year-old Khloe, unbox the wig, which brings her and anyone watching to tears.

New episodes of Cardi Tries debut every Thursday. Watch the latest episode below.