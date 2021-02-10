Jay-Z Nominated For Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Jay-Z is among 16 music acts that have been nominated as the 2021 class of inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

According to Variety, this is the first year that the 51-year-old is eligible being that his first album was released 25 years ago, which was 1996’s Reasonable Doubt.

“I’m not a businessman,” Jay-Z once rapped. “I’m a business, man.”

True to his word, the Brooklyn-born MC is not only one of the greatest hip hop artists of all time, but he has parlayed musical success into profitable business ventures in music, fashion, and sports.

He has collected 22 Grammy Awards and helped to launch the career of Kanye West, Rihanna, and Willow Smith—among others. The husband of global superstar Beyoncé Knowles Carter has also conquered the sports agent business with the opening of Roc Nation Sports, which produces the NFL’s Halftime shows.

Other returning nominees include Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, Dionne Warwick and, surprisingly, Tina Turner -- who, for some bizarre reason, is not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The 36th annual class will be announced in May.