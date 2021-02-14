Offset Surprises Cardi B With Hundreds Of Red Roses On Valentine’s Day

Offset is spoiling his lady love Cardi B for Valentine’s Day!

In a series of Instagram stories the “Up” rapper showed fans that her husband filled her home with a ton of red, pink and whites rose bouquets for the special holiday, People reports.

“Wow, you did that for me?" Cardi can be heard asking her husband in the video.

“I did that for you,” he replied.

"Well I don't even know what to say," she said.

The Billboard Woman of The Year also captured a moment of Offset and their 2-year-old daughter Kulture standing next to a large teddy bear balloon.

Cardi also revealed that her husband showered her in dozens of heart-shaped balloons as well.

"Feeling love, I'm feeling love," Cardi said in the video