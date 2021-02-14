Offset Surprises Cardi B With Hundreds Of Red Roses On Valentine’s Day

Offset is spoiling his lady love Cardi B for Valentine’s Day!
In a series of Instagram stories the “Up” rapper showed fans that her husband filled her home with a ton of red, pink and whites rose bouquets for the special holiday, People reports.
“Wow, you did that for me?" Cardi can be heard asking her husband in the video.
“I did that for you,” he replied.
"Well I don't even know what to say," she said.
The Billboard Woman of The Year also captured a moment of Offset and their 2-year-old daughter Kulture standing next to a large teddy bear balloon.
Cardi also revealed that her husband showered her in dozens of heart-shaped balloons as well.
"Feeling love, I'm feeling love," Cardi said in the video
Days before the Migos rapper surprised Cardi and Kulture, Cardi B clapped back at haters on Twitter after she tweeted that men should spend more on Valentine’s Day gifts than women.
On Friday (Feb. 12) the “WAP” rapper said that she and her husband were even in gifts and also gave fans another example of Valentine’s Day etiquette that she deems acceptable.
She explained that it’s fair for guys to buy their girls “thousand dollars Louboutin heels” and for girls to buy them spend $550 on a Playstation 5.
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)
