Cardi B Says ‘Heavy Rain in LA’ Reminds Her Of The Start Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

The city of Los Angeles is nearing almost one year since the first coronavirus lockdown began on March 19 and rapper Cardi B is reliving the trauma.

The chart-topping “WAP” rapper tweeted Saturday (Jan. 23) about the overwhelming emotions she feels when it rains heavily in Los Angeles. And says that the gloomy weather reminds her of when the pandemic started and the world shut down.

