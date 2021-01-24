Cardi B Says ‘Heavy Rain in LA’ Reminds Her Of The Start Of The COVID-19 Pandemic

The city of Los Angeles is nearing almost one year since the first coronavirus lockdown began on March 19 and rapper Cardi B is reliving the trauma.
The chart-topping “WAP” rapper tweeted Saturday (Jan. 23) about the overwhelming emotions she feels when it rains heavily in Los Angeles. And says that the gloomy weather reminds her of when the pandemic started and the world shut down.
Los Angeles County has been at the epicenter of the pandemic since the beginning of 2021. And a more infectious mutation of the virus that originated in Britain has hit California as well. As of Jan. 23, Los Angeles County announced 267 new COVID-19 related deaths, marking 15, 162 residents in the county that have lost their lives to the deadly virus, NBC Los Angeles reports.
"Many people continue to spread this virus and, tragically, now more than 15,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Los Angeles County. While we are seeing some positive data in daily new cases and hospitalizations, we are far from out of the woods. It is critically important we slow COVID-19 spread to decompress the strain on our healthcare system and save lives,” said LA County Department of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer in a statement.
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
