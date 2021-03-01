R.Kelly Reportedly Receives Both COVID Vaccines In Chicago Prison

R.Kelly is reportedly now fully vaccinated after receiving both doses of the COVID vaccine.

According to TMZ, the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is one of more than 60 inmates at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center to be fully inoculated. TMZ’s sources say the 47-year-old got his first dose in January and his second in February.

It is unclear which vaccine he allegedly received.

Kelly is currently awaiting trials in Illinois and New York on charges including serious sex charges, producing child pornography, and destroying evidence.

As we have previously reported, the singer’s lawyers filed a request in March 2020 asking for him to be temporarily released from prison under house arrest, asserting that his life was at risk behind bars due to the spread of the coronavirus across the U.S, according to The Associated Press.