Ethiopia Habtemariam Tapped To Be Motown Records’ New Chairman, CEO

After serving as president of Motown Records since 2014, Ethiopia Habtemariam has been promoted to chairman/CEO.

Motown announced the news on Instagram on Monday (March 1) coincidentally at the start of Women's History Month. They thanked Habtermariam for her “continuous leadership, integrity and authenticity.”

The music executive has an extensive list of creative collaborations under her belt including Quality Music Control, QC is home to the music sensations of Migos, City Girls, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and Layton Greene.

“You are so deserving and we couldn’t be more proud to continue the Motown legacy with you as our CEO and Chairwoman 💐,” they captioned their post.

RELATED: The Legacy Of Motown: Black Music Is Pop Music