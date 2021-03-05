Jody Watley Named First Ambassador Of National Museum Of African American Music

Jody Watley has been appointed to be the first-ever membership ambassador for the National Museum of African American Music.

The Grammy Award winner is one of the architects of 21st century pop culture. She was a part of one of the earliest collaborations between Hip Hop and R&B when she worked with Eric B. & Rakim on the 1987’s “Friends.” Watley was also big into fashion, marrying a number of luxury brands with street fashion and music in the 1980s – long before it became normal.

“We are excited to name Jody Watley as our membership ambassador,” Kara Duke, Development and Membership Manager at NMAAM said in a statement on March 1. “Black Music finally has a home and with your support, we can make sure it will be here to inspire visitors for years to come.”

The museum is located in downtown Nashville and helps relay the story of America’s musical past and the people who helped make it. Visitors can celebrate Black music every day of the year with a membership.

“I’m excited to assist the National Museum of African American Music with engagement and awareness-building opportunities,” Watley stated alongside the announcement. “I am thrilled to be the inaugural membership ambassador for this amazing and necessary music museum.”

Part of Watley’s new role will be to create public service announcements to help promote the museum.

To become a member and/or find out more information about the National Museum of African American Music, click here.