Reggie Warren Of R&B Group TROOP Is Dead At 52

Reggie Warren, one of the original members of the R&B group TROOP, has passed away, his rep confirms to TMZ . Warren was 52 years old. Warren's TROOP bandmate Steve Russell also posted a tribute on Instagram:

The singer passed away Sunday at his home in San Bernardino County, surrounded by family. According to his rep, he had been suffering health issues for months now and was even hospitalized back in January.

The family has not revealed an official cause of death, but did indicate that it is not COVID-19 related.