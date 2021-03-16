Anita Baker Fights For Her Masters, Tells Fans To Not Buy Or Stream Her Music

The legendary Anita Baker is known for iconic R&B ballads like “Body and Soul” and “Sweet Love.” However, she doesn’t own the music and is now asking fans to stop buying and streaming her songs.
According to Baker, she has outlived her music contracts and her masters should be returned to her. Unfortunately, it has not been that easy.
Baker tweeted on March 9, “Miraculously... i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer ‘Own’, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law...30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me. Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO.”
Yahoo reports that Baker is referencing copyright reversion, which allows musicians to retain their copyrights after 35 years. That said, according to the Future of Music Coalition, there are several steps to regain copyrights under the law. It’s not known how long the process would take.
Baker also broke down how meager the pay is from streaming services. She said that artists get paid less than a penny per stream.
Anita Baker is an eight-time Grammy winner and has five Platinum albums.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
