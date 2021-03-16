Anita Baker Fights For Her Masters, Tells Fans To Not Buy Or Stream Her Music

The legendary Anita Baker is known for iconic R&B ballads like “Body and Soul” and “Sweet Love.” However, she doesn’t own the music and is now asking fans to stop buying and streaming her songs.

According to Baker, she has outlived her music contracts and her masters should be returned to her. Unfortunately, it has not been that easy.

Baker tweeted on March 9, “Miraculously... i have out-lived *ALL, of my Artists Contracts They no longer ‘Own’, My Name & Likeness. And, by Law...30 yr old, Mstrs are 2B Returned, 2 Me. Unfortunately, They're gonna make me Fight 4 it. I'm Prepared, 2 do that. Please Dont advertise/buy them ABXO.”