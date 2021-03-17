Rap Snacks Announces First Beverage Line With Lil Baby - Oowee Lemonade

“We’re so excited to make this announcement after Lil Baby’s show-stopping appearance at the Grammys,” CEO of Rap Snacks, James Lindsay said in a press release. “This extension of his partnership with us will connect with his growing fanbase the world over. We are the only company to feature hip-hop icons in association with our products. Our lemonade is a great-tasting product. We’ve combined flavors that haven’t been done before, and we’re expanding our market.”

Oowee Lemonade will come in five flavors: fruit punch, strawberry watermelon, mango pineapple, blueberry, and sweet tea lemonade. The product will be available nationally where Rap Snacks products are sold. The announcement follows Baby’s much talked about performance at the 2021 Grammys.

Fresh off the heels of a powerful Grammys performance, we're excited to announce Rap Snacks first beverage line featuring rap star @lilbaby4PF . The new line will feature five lemonade flavors—with a percentage of the profits benefiting organizations chosen by Lil Baby. #RapSnacks pic.twitter.com/rq3C8F6jyB

Lil Baby, who already has three different types of chips with Rap Snacks, says, “I know my fans are going to love this line of Oowee Lemonades. Rap Snacks are about hip-hop culture, I’m about the culture, and I’m excited that proceeds from every purchase are a ‘give back to help our communities.”

Through Rap Snacks’ BossUp Foundation, “formed for charitable, educational, and scientific purposes,” a percentage of profits will go to Atlanta Children’s Center and Covenant House, as chosen by BossUp and Lil Baby.

Stylized as Bo$$-Up, “the program intends to offer high school (9-12 grade) students a safe, healthy, caring, and enriching environment, by engaging students with long-term, structured learning in partnership with teachers, parents, local businesses, and their communities.”

“It’s life-changing,” Lil Baby says. “I’ve never been a part of anything like this before.”

In addition to the lemonade release, they also express plans to launch a new energy drink called “Turn Up.”

Master P, who formed a partnership with Lindsay and Rap Snacks, says, “We started with snacks, now we are expanding our business to the beverage side. We are committed to creating quality products and showing the world that we too can compete in the food and beverage space.”

As of right now, there isn’t an official release date for the beverage line, but Rap Snacks says to expect the new products to arrive this year.