Lil Baby And Lil Durk Confirm Joint Mixtape Is Coming

Written by Craig T. Lee

Lil Durk and Lil Baby are two of the music industry’s hardest working individuals. And now they’re bringing their respective work ethics and talent together. Both confirmed via Instagram and Twitter that they have a collab mixtape coming. A picture of the Atlanta-based rappers was captured during NBA All-Star Weekend, and Baby took to his IG story to quote the picture, saying, “Aye yall tell Lil Durk let’s drop the tape.” Durk took to his Twitter account to amp up the hype.

Aye y’all tell @lilbaby4PF let’s drop that tape 🔥🔥🔥 streets need this 🤯 OTF x 4PF — THE VOICE (@lildurk) March 8, 2021

Durk then continued the momentum on his IG story: “If we drop a tape, the streets gonna be in a headlock fasho,” the Chicago-bred rapper stated. Going a step further, Durk made an IG post stating if he gets 100,000 comments, he’ll drop the tape with Lil Baby. The post gained well over 100,000 comments.

The collaborative mixtape wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the pair. They have many collab songs together, including their latest, “Finesse Out The Gang Way,” which can be found on Durk’s The Voice album. Durk also posted a follow-up picture with the words, “The Voice x The Hero,” nicknames that the two artists go by. RELATED: Houston Rapper Chucky Trill Shot And Killed In Atlanta



Baby’s ‘My Turn’ album was the best-selling album of 2020, besting Taylor Swift’s Folkore album. Durk’s The Voice earned him his first #1 album on Billboard’s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.



Both artists are also founders of their own labels. Baby founded 4PF (4 Pockets Full) and Durk launched OTF (Only The Family). And both are committed to keeping their fanbases fed. Lil Baby dropped his new single “Real As Gets” with EST Gee on March 4. The very next day, he made his return as a featured artist on Drake’s extended play, Scary Hours. Lil Durk shared his compilation OTF album Loyal Bros on March 5. The collaborative mixtape wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for the pair. They have many collab songs together, including their latest, “Finesse Out The Gang Way,” which can be found on Durk’s 2021 The Voice album. Durk also posted a follow-up picture with the words, “The Voice x The Hero,” nicknames that the two artists go by.