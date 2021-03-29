Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’: Nike Denies Involvement In The Design

Rapper Lil Nas X is stirring up some controversy after releasing his latest single, accompanying music video and now a custom Nike sneaker that contains human blood.

The “Old Town Road” artist collaborated with the streetwear company MSCHF on a pair of “Satan Shoes,” NBC News reports. Only 666 pairs will be on sale starting Monday (March 29) and will be sold for $1,018. The shoes are a modified dupe of the Nike Air Max 97s and are decorated with a pentagram pendant and a Bible verse reference to Luke 10:18 about Satan’s fall from heaven.

A drop of human blood, drawn from members of the MSCHF team, is also in the sole of the sneakers, the company told the news outlet on Sunday (March 28).

Nike has quickly distanced itself from the sneaker release after the sneak peek of the release drew outrage over the Psalm Sunday weekend.

