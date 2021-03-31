Cam'ron Blocks Over 200K Accounts on Social Media, Here's Why

Cam’ron’s Instagram account is a hilarious follow – if you’re able to.

The Dipset rapper recently took to his IG Story and posted selfie videos in which he explained why he has a “minimum” of 200,000 accounts blocked.

“Don’t ever feel bad about blocking somebody. It’s your page. It’s your s**t. Sometimes people are too opinionated on your s**t,” said Cam, liking it to a rude guest to your home. “Somebody come in your house and be like, ‘I don’t like your curtains.’ Okay… ‘I don’t really like the furniture.’ Well get the f**k out. Why are you here? You don’t like a bunch of s**t but you still here. It’s crazy.”

RELATED: Watch! Cam'ron Flexes His Double Dutch Skills On Instagram And His Dynamic Footwork Has Fans Losing It

Continuing his Story monologue, Killa detailed his pettiness.

“I let a wild comment stay there for a while,” he said. “Then I block everybody who liked the comment. Like a negative comment be there, I let that s**t sit and everybody who liked the comment – I’ll block they ass too... It’s your house.”

Currently, Cam’ron has over 2 million followers on Instagram.

See what he had to say in full, below.