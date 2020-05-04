Watch! Cam'ron Flexes His Double Dutch Skills On Instagram And His Dynamic Footwork Has Fans Losing It

Cam'ron

The rapper has some major moves!

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Cam'ron has some serious double dutch skills! 

In case you need receipts, keep scrolling to see how the 44-year-old rapper revealed his hidden talent on Instagram. 

Enjoying some much-needed family time over the weekend, the Harlem-native recently posted an Instagram video flexing his double dutch abilities. 

Let’s just say his footwork has many fans in awe of his jump rope glory! See for yourself.

According to the multi-talented star, the fun started when his niece challenged him to an indoor jumping completion. “My niece @reesylauren_ didn’t think I could jump,” he captioned the post. “Had to stunt on da family at @sugadugga1988 crib.” 

With smooth moves and unbothered vibes, Cam'ron has definitely become an entire mood on social media. We love it!

(Photo: Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

