Watch! Cam'ron Flexes His Double Dutch Skills On Instagram And His Dynamic Footwork Has Fans Losing It

Cam'ron has some serious double dutch skills!

In case you need receipts, keep scrolling to see how the 44-year-old rapper revealed his hidden talent on Instagram.

Enjoying some much-needed family time over the weekend, the Harlem-native recently posted an Instagram video flexing his double dutch abilities.

Let’s just say his footwork has many fans in awe of his jump rope glory! See for yourself.