Nike Sues The Maker Of Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan’ Shoes

Nike has filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against MSCHF, the streetwear company Lil Nas X collaborated with, for their “Satan Shoes.”

The release of the footwear has sparked controversy, with some on social media reacting negatively and others supportively. But the athletic gear giant says some on social media have threatened to boycott the company over it.

According to CNN, the lawsuit, which was filed on March 29, states, "MSCHF and its unauthorized Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF's products and Nike. In the short time since the announcement of the Satan Shoes, Nike has suffered significant harm to its goodwill, including among consumers who believe that Nike is endorsing satanism."

Nike also claimed social media users have threatened to boycott.

The lawsuit asks MSCHF to "permanently stop" fulfilling orders for the "unauthorized" shoes.

The “Old Town Road” artist is not named in the lawsuit.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Buys First Home



Lil Nas X collaborated with the streetwear company MSCHF on the “Satan Shoes,” NBC News reports. Only 666 pairs will be on sale starting Monday (March 29) and will be sold for $1,018. The shoes are a modified dupe of the Nike Air Max 97s and are decorated with a pentagram pendant and a Bible verse reference to Luke 10:18 about Satan’s fall from heaven.

A drop of human blood, drawn from members of the MSCHF team, is also in the soles of the sneakers, the company told the news outlet on Sunday (March 28).

Nike has quickly distanced itself from the sneaker release after the sneak peek of the release drew outrage over the Palm Sunday weekend, seen among Christians as a holy period leading up to Easter.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike said in a statement, according to the New York Times. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The release of Satan Shoes comes shortly after Lil Nas X released his latest single and accompanying music video “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” on Friday (March 26). The visual shows the artist, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, giving Satan a lap dance and killing him.