DMX’s Manager Combats ‘Inaccurate Information’ About Rapper’s Health With Critical Update

DMX currently remains in a coma while staying at a White Plains, New York hospital on Wednesday (April 7). The legendary rapper (born Earl Simmons) suffered a heart attack after a reported overdose last week, according to his attorney, and is in a “vegitative state.”

According to X’s manager, Steve Rifkind, his condition remains unchanged and doctors are scheduled to perform tests to determine the level of his brain function. The results from the tests could prove critical in determining DMX’s health outcome.

“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive,” Rifkind told NBC News on Tuesday night. “Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there.”

He added: “We appreciate your prayers and support.”

Nakia Walker, another manager for DMX, told The New York Times that he remains in a "vegetative state.” Additionally, Walker told Buzzfeed News he has “lung and brain failure and no brain activity."

His family said in a statement to PEOPLE, "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges.”

According to TMZ, the heart attack occurred at his home at around 11 p.m. on April 2.

DMX has battled substance abuse for years and has been to rehab several times. His last stint was in 2019.