DMX To Be Honored At Universal Hip Hop Museum

Following the passing of hip-hop icon DMX, the Universal Hip Hop Museum in the Bronx, NY., will create an archival collection commemorating the late rapper.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum, located in the Mott Haven neighborhood, is scheduled to open in 2024 to celebrate hip hop.

"If Tupac was the heart of hip-hop, DMX was the soul. DMX was that realness, that grittiness, he didn't create the grittiness of DMX to rap — that's who he was,” Chief Curator Paradise Gray, who says X was also a talented poet and actor, tells Bronx News12