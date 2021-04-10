EXCLUSIVE: Redman Reflects On Loss Of Dear Friend DMX

The tragic loss of DMX is touching so many people, especially those who were close to him.
Redman is one of those in Hip Hop who was famously linked to DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons. He told BET about his connection and friendship with X and asked everyone to pray over his passing.
"X, I'm a miss you bro. The first day we met, we initiated ourselves as cousins," he said in a self-recorded video. "That's what I'm going to miss most – running up on each other yelling, 'Cuzzo, cuzzo' – why? because we're both a child of god and we both walk with the holy spirit. And I want you to continue praying. I want you to continue praying like when you was here."
He added: "My condolences to the Simmons family and all them beautiful kids you got. And if any of the kids need big unc, I'm here."
Redman also took to his social media after hearing the news of X’s passing and relayed a beautiful message.
“Welcome Home Cuzzo !!” Redman captioned a post on Instagram featuring a picture of the two of them. “I will see you again one day !!”
He added “My Condolences to the Simmons family.. Im Here if you need me !!”
Additionally on Twitter, Redman shared a legendary photo of himself and DMX along with Jay-Z and Method Man from the 1999 “Hard Knock Life” Tour.
DMX passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack a week earlier. He reportedly suffered an alleged drug overdose on April 2 and was described as being in grave condition at a White Plains, New York, hospital.
According to TMZ, the OD incident occurred at his home at around 11 p.m. and triggered a heart attack. He was in the critical care unit and sources close to him told the celebrity news outlet that Simmons had “some brain activity” and is in a “vegetative state.”
Prior to his passing, brain activity tests were administered on DMX, which revealed that he had yet to regain brain function.
