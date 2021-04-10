EXCLUSIVE: Redman Reflects On Loss Of Dear Friend DMX

The tragic loss of DMX is touching so many people, especially those who were close to him.

Redman is one of those in Hip Hop who was famously linked to DMX, whose real name was Earl Simmons. He told BET about his connection and friendship with X and asked everyone to pray over his passing.

"X, I'm a miss you bro. The first day we met, we initiated ourselves as cousins," he said in a self-recorded video. "That's what I'm going to miss most – running up on each other yelling, 'Cuzzo, cuzzo' – why? because we're both a child of god and we both walk with the holy spirit. And I want you to continue praying. I want you to continue praying like when you was here."

He added: "My condolences to the Simmons family and all them beautiful kids you got. And if any of the kids need big unc, I'm here."