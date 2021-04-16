Pandora Celebrates HBCUs With Playlist Featuring Famous Alumni

Pandora is celebrating some of the biggest stars in entertainment who studied at Historically Black Colleges and University.

Gladys Knight (Shaw University), Megan The Stallion (Prairie View A&M University, Killer Mike (Morehouse) and more are featured on the streaming platform’s Voices of HBCU playlist.

The collection of songs (listed below) are in honor of the historic Bayou Classic college football game on April 17, which pits rivals Southern University vs. Grambling State University.

The Bayou Classic has been a New Orleans tradition every November since 1974. In October 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic devastating the world, it was announced that the 47th Annual Bayou Classic would be temporarily moved to Shreveport, La. and played in the spring at Independence Stadium. The game kicks off at 1:30 pm CST.

Listen to the playlist here.