Pandora Celebrates HBCUs With Playlist Featuring Famous Alumni

Pandora is celebrating some of the biggest stars in entertainment who studied at Historically Black Colleges and University.
Gladys Knight (Shaw University), Megan The Stallion (Prairie View A&M University, Killer Mike (Morehouse) and more are featured on the streaming platform’s Voices of HBCU playlist.
The collection of songs (listed below) are in honor of the historic Bayou Classic college football game on April 17, which pits rivals Southern University vs. Grambling State University.
The Bayou Classic has been a New Orleans tradition every November since 1974. In October 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic devastating the world, it was announced that the 47th Annual Bayou Classic would be temporarily moved to Shreveport, La. and played in the spring at Independence Stadium. The game kicks off at 1:30 pm CST.
Listen to the playlist here.
1. The Light - Common (Florida A&M University)
2. Money Maker - 2 Chainz (Alabama State University, Virginia State University)
3. On Chill - Wale (Virginia State, Bowie State University)
4. Bank Account (ft. 21 Savage) - Metro Boomin (Morehouse College)
5. I'm Gonna Be Ready - Yolanda Adams (Texas Southern University)
6. All Night Long - Lionel Richie (Tuskegee University)
7. Killing Me Softly With His Song - Roberta Flack (Howard University)
8. Southern Fried - Killer Mike (Morehouse College)
9. Slow Down - Bobby V. (Clark Atlanta University)
10. You're Makin' Me High - Toni Braxton (Bowie State University)
11. Can't Raise A Man - K. Michelle (Florida A&M University)
12. Tyrone (Live) - Erykah Badu (Grambling State University)
13. It's All About The Benjamins - Diddy (Howard University)
14. Body - Megan Thee Stallion (Prairie View A&M University, Texas Southern)
15. Stuntin' is a Habit - David Banner (Southern University)
16. The Feel - Little Brother (North Carolina Central University)
17. Real Hip-Hop - Das EFX (Virginia State University)
18. Tell Me When to Go - E-40 (Grambling State University)
19. Fragile - Cassandra Wilson (Jackson State University)
20. Let's Hear It For The Boy - Deniece Williams (Morgan State University)
21. I've Seen Footage - MC Ride/Stefan Burnett of Death Grips (Hampton University)
22. Feel So Good - Ma$e (Clark Atlanta University)
23. Hustlin' - Rick Ross (Albany State University)
24. Midnight Train To Georgia - Gladys Knight (Shaw University)
25. Anytime - Brian McKnight (Oakwood University)
Photo: JC Olivera/Getty Images, Prince Williams/Wireimage, Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
