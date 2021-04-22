Pretty Ricky Rapper Baby Blue Breaks His Silence After Being Shot Outside South Florida Bowling Alley

Baby Blue, a member of the R&B/hip hop group Pretty Ricky, is in critical condition after being shot during an alleged attempted robbery on Monday night (April 19) at a south Florida bowling alley.

A graphic video circulating on social media shows the rapper, born Diamond Blue Smith, bloody body lying on the floor near the bowling alley entrance. Two men are seen rushing to help the rapper, Billboard reports.

According to the Davie Police Department, two armed suspects approached Baby Blue and another victim in the parking lot at the Sparez Bowling Alley on S. University Drive. The suspects tried to steal a gold chain necklace before a fight began, resulting in gunfire hitting the rapper in the shoulder.

Police said the suspects fled before officers arrived on the scene.

On April 22, Baby Blue posted an updated on Twitter that read, revealing you'll have to learn how to breathe and walk again, "Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I’m still in ICU but I’m on the road to recovery. The bullet traveled throgh my lounges is in stuck in my back. I have to learn to breathe & walk again. I have a great medical team here at the hospital. God Got Me."