Janet Jackson To Auction More Than 1,000 Personal Items And Costumes To Help Children In Need

Five-time Grammy winner and Queen of Pop, Janet Jackson plans to celebrate her 55th birthday on May 17 in part by auctioning off more than 1,000 items from her personal collection and wardrobe. Remember the iconic sweater from the “Scream” video, her baseball cap from the “Rhythm Nation” video or that signature hoop earring with the one key hanging from it-- these items and more could all be yours for a price.

From May 14 to 16, Jackson’s auction event will be held both online and in Beverly Hills at Julien’s Auctions. It is expected to bring in close to $2 million dollars, according to WPIX11 Morning News.

"Iconic Treasures from the Legendary Career and Life of Janet Jackson" showcases many pieces that celebrate the ways in which Jackson has been a trailblazer who changed music history and led the way as an inspiration for an entire new generation of music icons to come forth.

Some of the diva’s costumes and ensembles the world knows and loves from her music video, tour and television performances, red carpet appearance gowns and various accessories will be up for auction.

Look for Jackson’s Helen Storey designed floor-length metallic silver coat worn in the 1995 "Scream" music video with brother Michael Jackson, which at the time cost $7 million. The music video was listed in the Guinness World Records as the most expensive music video ever made and received 11 MTV Video Music Award nominations that year.

Also included are Jackson's 17th century ensemble worn while performing "If" on her 1993-1995 Janet World Tour; a yellow two-piece suit with a red and yellow polka dotted scarf worn by Jackson while performing "Alright" on The Jackson Family Honors TV special that aired on February 22, 1994 and from the "Janet" Tour; and a tan long-sleeve bodysuit with floor-length black fur coat worn by Jackson while performing at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans on July 2, 2010. Take a look at some of the items, currently in display at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, below: