Listen: J. Cole Drops New Single “Interlude” Off Of New Album ‘The Off-Season’

Rapper J.Cole is back like he never left with a new single from his upcoming album, The Off-Season.

At midnight on Friday (May 7), the Dreamville artist released “Interlude.” Earlier this week, Cole announced the release of The Off-Season on the 14th anniversary of his popular debut mixtape, The Come Up.

Produced by T-Minus, Tommy Parker, and Cole, the track is available on Spotify and other streaming platforms.

