Wyclef Jean Calls To End Asian Hate In The New Song ‘Stop The Hatred’

Wyclef Jean is using his voice to stand up against hatred toward the Asian-American community.

In the new song “Stop the Hatred,” Jean teams up with rapper MC Jin, who is Chinese-American, for the powerful song that calls for unity between AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) and Black communities.

Wyclef Jean said in a recent press release: “Racism and hate against underrepresented communities can only be fought with unity. I’m proud to work with my brother, MC Jin, to build bridges for our communities through our music. We all need to be active in our fight to stop the hatred.”

MC Jin, whose big break came in 2002 when he performed during Freestyle Friday on BET’s 106 & Park, also said in a statement: “After witnessing the uptick of heinous hate crimes against the AAPI community, I wanted to use my artistry to inspire this generation to take action in a way that has never been done before. To be able to reconnect with Wyclef for this song is not only special for me on a personal level, but also symbolizes the importance of solidarity amongst all communities during these dark times.

“The song title was actually inspired by my 8-year-old son, Chance, who boldly shouted ‘stop the hatred’ into a crowd of thousands at a #StopAsianHate rally in New York City,” the “Learn Chinese” rapper continued.



Anti-Asian hate crimes and violent attacks against AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) communities have increased in the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Poynter.org reports.



Watch the video below for “Stop the Hatred,” which is directed by Vietnamese-American director Bao Nguyen and created in partnership with The Asian American Foundation (TAAF), below: