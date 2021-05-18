Listen: DMX’s Ex-Wife Opens Up About A Conversation They Had A Week Before His Death

It's been more than a month since rapper DMX passed away after suffering a heart attack following a reported drug overdose.

Now, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons is opening up about his death, legacy, and the last words that he said to her a week before his death on Monday (May 17) episode of People's Every Day podcast.

“I am torn. Our children are suffering and trying to get to over that 'not enough time with their dad' thing; it's a tough time,” she shared. “At the same time ... I used to think that this was insensitive to say, but I do believe he is in a better place, just because of the words he left me with. He was never afraid of passing on. And I used to be aggravated with that, but now I understand.”

Tashera and DMX (born Earl Simmons) got married in 1999. People reports that the couple became estranged in 2005, and Tashera filed for divorce in 2012. They share four children: Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, Praise Mary Ella, 15, and Sean, 18.

The Ruff Ryder’s rapper died on April 9 at White Plains Hospital in New York after he was admitted into the facility on April 2. He was described as being in a “vegetative state” and regained consciousness.

Listen to the episode below: