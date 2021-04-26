Trending:

DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons And His Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Hold Hands At Brooklyn Memorial Service

Tashera Simmons and Desiree Lindstrom

DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons And His Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Hold Hands At Brooklyn Memorial Service

Black Twitter applauded the women for the appearance.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Late rapper, DMX, born Earl Simmons, was honored during a special homegoing service, telecast by BET on Sunday (April 25).  The emotional event featured appearances by his children, his Ruff Ryders family, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom

Honoring DMX with a heartfelt speech, Simmons recognized Lindstrom with a powerful sentiment. 

“Real women do real things, I am a real woman and a woman of God, that [Lindstrom] woman is a woman of god,” she said. “And that's why I love you.” Lindstrom then came to the stage and to hug Tashera, while the two held hands as she finished her speech.

RELATED: ‘It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye’: Fans React To DMX’s Memorial Service

Black Twitter reacted to the women’s embrace and praised them for such a touching interaction to comfort one another. 

RELATED: Nas, Eve, Swizz Beatz, Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir Pay Tribute to DMX At Emotional Memorial

DMX passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack following a drug overdose a week earlier. He was admitted to White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York on April 2 and was described as being in a “vegetative state.” He never regained consciousness.

(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in music