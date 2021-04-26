DMX’s Ex-Wife Tashera Simmons And His Fiancée Desiree Lindstrom Hold Hands At Brooklyn Memorial Service

Late rapper, DMX, born Earl Simmons, was honored during a special homegoing service, telecast by BET on Sunday (April 25). The emotional event featured appearances by his children, his Ruff Ryders family, his ex-wife Tashera Simmons and his fiancée Desiree Lindstrom.

Honoring DMX with a heartfelt speech, Simmons recognized Lindstrom with a powerful sentiment.

“Real women do real things, I am a real woman and a woman of God, that [Lindstrom] woman is a woman of god,” she said. “And that's why I love you.” Lindstrom then came to the stage and to hug Tashera, while the two held hands as she finished her speech.

Black Twitter reacted to the women’s embrace and praised them for such a touching interaction to comfort one another.