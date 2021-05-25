Lil Nas X Explains His 'SNL' Wardrobe Malfunction And Shares Dress Rehearsal Footage

Lil Nas X had social media on fire after his appearance on Saturday Night Live. In case you missed it, during a performance of his hit song “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” his trousers split. On Monday (May 24) night, he explained what went down to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

“I was pretty much just going down the pole, doing my little sexy dropdown, and boom—I feel air,” X said as Fallon laughed.

“I was like, there is definitely a breeze going on. I also felt, like, some popping still happening while I was down there. I was like, oh God. I was like, just please don’t be on TV already. And SNL is actually live.”

He also added the dancers “were tugging on the pants and I was like, please god, no.”

X also shared the footage from the dress rehearsal, which showed him spinning on the pole.



He explained, “I want everybody who thought it was a publicity stunt to see that. It was not. I would never, like, rip my pants in public … on purpose.”

Watch his interview with Jimmy Fallon below: