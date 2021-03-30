OPINION: Lil Nas X Is Taking All Your Angry, Hand-Wringing, Bible Shaking Comments Straight To The Bank

Written by Dustin J. Seibert

me after the nike lawsuit pic.twitter.com/XVLjHlSrru — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

I’m not sure there’s anything particularly special about “Montero” as a song itself – it certainly doesn’t have the replay value of “WAP,” its predecessor-in-controversy. If the video were simply a paean to queer expression, it probably wouldn’t be such a pearl-clutcher in 2021; it’s the inclusion of demonic and satanic imagery (way beyond anything Madonna ever thought about doing when she did “Like A Prayer” in 1989, where he biggest crime was including a Black Jesus) that would give Chance the Rapper a coronary that courts critics like catnip. Even in a country that seems to be moving away from organized religion, folks are still uneasy about toying around with what they perceive to be the punitive part of the afterlife. RELATED: Lil Nas X Buys First Home Indeed, the Bible-bangers are out in full-objection: South Dakota’s Republican Gov. Kristi Noem is getting press for her objection to the shoes, which I feel bad contributing to because who gives a sh-t about Kristi Noem?

Our kids are being told that this kind of product is, not only okay, it's "exclusive." But do you know what's more exclusive? Their God-given eternal soul.



We are in a fight for the soul of our nation. We need to fight hard. And we need to fight smart. We have to win. https://t.co/m1k1YWFpuo — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 28, 2021

Nick Young, purveyor of all things ethical, also came for Nas X. Swaggy P said he was “hacked in the name of Jesus,” which is the most unintentionally comical thing I’ve ever heard from an NBA player…certainly a bottomless well of competition. Noem’s tweet is a facsimile of countless conservative politicians bitching and moaning about how pop music and the accompanying imagery are leading to the downfall of society. Again, Madonna 30 years ago, anyone…? To his credit, Nas X is having a blast with the trolls. He’s been dealing with them since he revealed to the world that he’s gay following the success of “Old Town Road,” and he’s handling all the fist-shaking with the energy of a Gen Z’er who basically grew up in the age of internet outrage and will never feel the need to go into hiding like a white, conservative, sexagenarian politician who just got outed for doing the exact mess he rage-tweets against. Nas X even created an “apology video” for all the angry souls out there.

i had 9 months to plan this rollout. y’all are not gonna win bro. — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

You can’t out-troll a child of the internet. Which is why I’m laughing at all the attempts to get at Lil Nas X. — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) March 28, 2021

It’s easy to see why folks pole-vault straight to outrage over the video. (Gay Black men? The devil? Stripper poles? Satanic lap dances?? Heavens to Betsy!) But it takes only minimal scrutiny to see the hypocrisy and flawed logic at work; one of the prevailing criticisms is that “Old Town Road” is kid-friendly and thus provides a corruptible beeline to “Montero.” But anyone who actually listened to the lyrics of “Road” knows that argument is flawed at its root, as Nas X himself pointed out.

i literally sing about lean & adultery in old town road. u decided to let your child listen. blame yourself. https://t.co/gYmTi49BqB — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) March 29, 2021

Even if “Old Town Road” was actually a family-friendly tune, the suggestion that an artist once known for child-friendly material should never venture into adult fare is risible, considering Miley Cyrus, Brittany Spears, Zendaya and other artists I can list here have found profound success doing just that. It’s also hilariously ironic that evangelical Christians are mad that the video depicts what many of them believe to be the fate of unrepentant gay folks: They’re headed to Hell in a handbasket to mingle with the devil. How can they be pissed when this is what they believe? If MSCHF can weather Nike’s lawsuit, the marketing for the custom shoes is actually a masterstroke. Only 666 numbered pairs? Sold for $1,018 a pair after a biblical verse? Freakin’ brilliant. That’s why they sold out in less than a minute and will probably have an absurd after-market. The human blood bit is much ado about nothing at all, and it wouldn’t surprise me a bit if someone cracked open a sole to conduct a DNA test and discover that it’s actually raspberry syrup or red nail polish. How you feel about the video and the shoe all comes down to where you fall on the spectrum of concern over religion, “demons” and whatnot. But we’ve been doing this dance for generations with art that challenges and subverts; to the best of my knowledge, no one’s music video ever created an army of Satan-worshiping murderers. After all, it’s not the devil worshippers shooting up schools, massage parlors or storming the U.S. Capitol, is it? That which is undeniable, though: at only 21, Lil Nas X has this marketing thing down pat, and your anger only fuels him and makes him stronger. Keep up with the fussing and hand-wringing…he’s got time. Dustin J. Seibert is a native Detroiter living in Chicago. He loves his own mama slightly more than he loves music and exercises every day only so his French fry intake doesn’t catch up to him. Find him at wafflecolored.com.