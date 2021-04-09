Nike Settles Lawsuit Against Company That Made Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’

The drama over Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” appears to be over. Nike has settled its lawsuit against MSCHF, the streetwear company that collaborated with the rapper to create the controversial sneakers.

According to Reuters, MSCHF will voluntarily recall the shoes and offer full refunds to purchasers “to remove them from circulation,” as part of a legal settlement.

Lil Nas X was never mentioned in the lawsuit.

Lil Nas X collaborated with the streetwear company MSCHF on the “Satan Shoes.” Only 666 pairs went on sale and quickly sold for $1,018. The shoes were a modified dupe of the Nike Air Max 97s and decorated with a pentagram pendant and a Bible verse reference to Luke 10:18 about Satan’s fall from heaven.

A drop of human blood, drawn from members of the MSCHF team, was also in the sneakers' soles.

Nike quickly distanced itself from the sneaker after the sneak peek of the release drew outrage over the Palm Sunday weekend, seen among Christians as a holy period leading up to Easter.

“We do not have a relationship with Little Nas X or MSCHF,” Nike said in their original statement, according to the New York Times. “Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them.”

The launch of the shoes came shortly after Lil Nas X released his latest single and accompanying music video “Montero (Call Me By Your Name).” The visual shows the artist, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, giving Satan a lap dance and killing him.

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is currently the no. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.