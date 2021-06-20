New Millennium Tour Dates Announced After Pandemic Shutdown

It's been a little over a year since the 2020 Millennium Tour was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour originally began in 2019 and was planned to run through 2020 before it was postponed. But now, with the nation opening up, the tour is scheduled to return in Fall 2021 with Omarion and Bow Wow as the projected headliners.

According to Complex, the two artists announced the return of the Millennium Tour on Friday (June 18) via Instagram. The list includes a hefty number of artists from the era including Soulja Boy, Ashanti, Sammie, and the Ying Yang Twins to name a few.

Expressing excitement for the tour dates, Bow Wow posted the lineup of tour, as well listing a few more artists.