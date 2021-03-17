Omarion Hires Dancers To Throw An Epic 'Beychella'-Themed Birthday Party For His Daughter's 5th Birthday!

Omarion went all out to ensure that his daughter had a flawless Beyoncé -themed birthday party. According to the singer, A’mei Kazuko Grandberry has always been in love with Yoncé. So much so, that it only made sense to celebrate his baby girl's 5th year around the planet with an elaborate event.

If the photos could serve as any reference, A’mei seemed to have enjoyed her big day, which included youthful dancers dressed in looks to recreate the famous 2018 Coachella (also known as "Beychella").

"Out of all of the 🐝 day celebrations I’ve had for my baby...This year princess A’mei had to have a @beyonce themed party," Omarion revealed. "She loves Beyoncé like Megaa loves M.J. How fitting."

Seemingly pleased with the outcome of the at-home extravaganza, the proud father-of-two thanked the adorable performers who put on quite a show for the birthday girl.