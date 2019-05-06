Another B2K Member Is Reportedly Joining ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Raz-B, J-Boog, Lil' Fizz, and Omarion of B2K performs onstage during their The Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena on April 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

He's following in his bandmates Omarion and Lil' Fizz's footsteps.

Written by Moriba Cummings

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood has seen two members of B2K join its cast — Omarion and Lil' Fizz. Now, it appears as one of the two remaining members is following their lead.

According to TMZ, Raz B is set to make bank off of his relationship woes as he has officially signed on to join the cast of the popular reality TV franchise.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 06: Music artist Raz-B attends Los Angeles Premiere Of HBO's Documentary Film "United Skates" - Arrivals at Avalon Hollywood on February 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)
The site reports that sources close to production reveal that the boy band member has already joined the cast and has been followed around by the show's crew for the past few weeks. His story line is rumored to be focusing on his difficulties on the B2K reunion tour, which will likely include the recent incident where he stormed off the stage during their stop in Nashville.

Raz B reportedly signed on the dotted line last month and is allegedly all set to appear on the upcoming season of the franchise's Hollywood spin-off.

As previously reported, he was arrested in Minneapolis last week after he reportedly strangled his girlfriend during a public argument outside of a Macy's. The County Attorney's Office ultimately decided not to prosecute him due to a lack of evidence.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

