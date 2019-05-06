Another B2K Member Is Reportedly Joining ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’

According to TMZ , Raz B is set to make bank off of his relationship woes as he has officially signed on to join the cast of the popular reality TV franchise.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood has seen two members of B2K join its cast — Omarion and Lil' Fizz . Now, it appears as one of the two remaining members is following their lead.

The site reports that sources close to production reveal that the boy band member has already joined the cast and has been followed around by the show's crew for the past few weeks. His story line is rumored to be focusing on his difficulties on the B2K reunion tour, which will likely include the recent incident where he stormed off the stage during their stop in Nashville.

Raz B reportedly signed on the dotted line last month and is allegedly all set to appear on the upcoming season of the franchise's Hollywood spin-off.

As previously reported, he was arrested in Minneapolis last week after he reportedly strangled his girlfriend during a public argument outside of a Macy's. The County Attorney's Office ultimately decided not to prosecute him due to a lack of evidence.