T-Pain Shares Why He Was Depressed For Four Years After Conversation With Usher

T-Pain’s creative auto-tune has successfully put him on the map in the music industry. Still, a past conversation with R&B singer Usher left the Florida native depressed for four years.

In an interview with, This Is Pop Show, T-Pain shared details of a conversation with Usher in 2013 that affected him for years after.

"He was like, 'I want to tell you something, man' He sounded real concerned," the "Buy You A Drank Rapper" said. "He was like, 'Man. You kinda f***ed up music."

RELATED: T-Pain Demands Respect On His Legacy

T-Pain continued saying that he was a bit puzzled as to what Usher meant and, at first, took it as a joke before he understood that his comments were serious. The Grammy award-winning artist and producer explained that Usher believed that he ruined music for what he said were "real singers."

“He was like, 'Yeah man you really f***ed up music for real singers...Look what you're doing.' I was like, 'What did I do? I came out and I used Auto-Tune,'” T-Pain said.

Following the conversation, he revealed that he began to feel discouraged about his purpose in the music industry. Admitting, "That is the very moment, and I don't even think I realized this for a long time, but that's the very moment that started a four-year depression for me."

This Is Pop launches on Netflix on June 22.

Watch the clip below: