Lil Baby Brings Flashy Cars To DJ Envy’s Carchella

Lil Baby found the perfect event to show off his luxurious cars.

At DJ Envy’s annual Carchella event at the Georgia World Conference Center on Saturday (July 3) the The Voice of the Heroes rapper pulled out his flashy whips at the Drive Your Dreams Car Show showcase.

Some of his flashy rides included a 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, Campagna T-REX, 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Benz G 800, McLaren 765LT and Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, Hip Hop DX reports.

Lil Baby’s McLaren is valued at around $358,000, his Lamborghini is worth close to $218,000 and his Corvette ZR1 approximately costs $120,000.

